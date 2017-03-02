justin-thomas-wgc-mexico
Must Watch

Watch Justin Thomas hole a punch shot from 100 yards

an hour ago
4 Oct 1996: Simon Hobday hits his shot out of the bunker at Ralph&#39;&#39;s Senior Classic at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Simon Hobday 1940-2017

Simon Hobday owned a fantastic swing and an even more remarkable personality

an hour ago
170302-dustin-johnson-th.png
WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson's reign at No. 1 begins with a fantastic birdie from the trees

4 hours ago
WGC-Mexico Championship4 hours ago

Dustin Johnson's reign at No. 1 begins with a fantastic birdie from the trees

By

No matter what happens at this week's WGC-Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson can always say he didn't have the shortest reign as World No. 1. Johnson has already passed that distinction held by Tom Lehman, although he obviously has eyes on keeping the top spot for more than a couple weeks. And he couldn't have asked for a better beginning.

Starting Thursday's round on the par-4 10th hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec, Johnson's inauspicious first tee shot as lord of the golf universe went left into the trees. But after a nice kick, Johnson was able to bend his approach shot to nine feet to set up an opening birdie:

Johnson would also birdie the par-5 11th to quickly grab a share of the (very) early lead. So much for

This week's field consists of 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The one missing, however, is World No. 2 Jason Day, who Johnson replaced atop the ranking with his win at Riviera. Day withdrew before the event with a double ear infection and the flu.

That means the only person who can re-take No. 1 this week is World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, who is making his 2017 PGA Tour debut after sitting out a few weeks with a rib injury. And the two will have a great view of each other during (at least) the first two days as McIlroy (one under thru 2) is playing with Johnson and fourth-ranked Hideki Matsuyama.

RELATED: 13 eye-popping stats about golfers who have gotten to No. 1

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJason Day withdraws from WGC-Mexico Championship
    The LoopRory McIlroy has the best odds of winning a major t…
    The LoopThe favorites to win the money titles on the PGA To…