Jason Day withdraws from WGC-Mexico Championship

Rory McIlroy is expected to make his return to the PGA Tour this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship. But another former World No. 1 won't be making the trip to Mexico City.

On Sunday, Jason Day announced he's withdrawing from the event due to a double ear infection and the flu. Here's his full statement:

I'm truly disappointed to announce that I won't be able to play in next week's World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship. I have a double ear infection and the flu, which precludes me from preparing for and playing in the tournament. I have heard great things about the Mexico Championship and the golf course. I want to thank the Salinas family for their support of the event. I look forward to teeing it up there next year.

Day's wife, Ellie, also provided the probable cause of the Aussie's ailments in a Friday post on Instagram:

While Day's absence is bad news for golf fans and a blow to the tournament, on the bright side, Day didn't mention the back issues that forced him to sit out the final three-plus months of 2016.

Previously the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral Miami, this is the first year the event is being held in Mexico City. This also marks the first year the PGA Tour isn't making a stop at Doral since 1961.

As for Day, his 2017 is off to somewhat of a slow start. He finished T-5 at Pebble Beach, but that was sandwiched in between a missed cut at Torrey Pines and a T-64 at the Genesis Open, where Dustin Johnson ended Day's 11-month reign as World No. 1.

