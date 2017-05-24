TV Dramas

Charles Barkley threatens to throw a chicken wing at Shaq's "fat-a**" in awkward postgame moment

By
3 hours ago

If TNT is looking for a new drama this upcoming fall season, it may have found it from an unlikely source. Step aside, Rizzoli & Isles, and make room for Shaq and Chuck.

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are usually two of the funniest analysts in sports, but on Tuesday night following Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, things got a little tense between the NBA Hall of Famers on TNT's postgame show.

After Barkley scoffed at Shaq's assertion that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to put the Boston Celtics away in Game 5, Shaq said Barkley doesn't know what he's talking about because he only went to one NBA Finals (and never won a championship). Barkley then replied with some garbage about Shaq riding Kobe's coattails (Shaq won Finals MVP in all three championships with the Lakers) and Shaq came back with more garbage about how people question why Barkley is in the Hall of Fame (No one questions that. He would have been better off taking aim at Barkley's awful golf swing).

Then it really got spicy -- and we're not talking about the delicious-looking BBQ sitting in front of them on set.

"Don't interrupt me, Chuck," Shaq said. "I'll punch you right in the face. I'm telling you."

Barkley responded with a different kind of threat. "I'll throw a chicken wing at your fat-a**!"

Wow. And OK, so maybe we were partly talking about the BBQ with that spicy comment. In any event, watch the full exchange here (The good stuff is in the first 1:30):

Were the guys just clowning around? It's possible considering this is the same show where Shaq was once shoved into a Christmas tree. But then why did a troubled-looking Ernie Johnson interject with the following:

"Why did that get so personal when we were talking about Game 5?"

Good question, EJ. Although an even better one is what happened after these guys signed off the air. Other than eating that BBQ, of course.

