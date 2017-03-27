It should surprise no one that Michael Jordan plays for obscene amounts of money on the golf course. The retired basketball legend is regarded as one of sport's ultimate competitors, he was known to make late-night casino trips ahead of NBA playoff games, and well, he still rakes in cash thanks to his sneaker empire. But hearing Charles Barkley recently divulge details of MJ's golf gambling was still staggering.

Barkley appeared on The Dan Patrick Show last week and shared some great stories. But none caught our attention like what Chuck said after Patrick asked him about playing golf with His Airness.

"I've never been under more pressure, and I apologize to Michael for saying this. So, we'd be playing golf with certain people, for a couple hundred dollars a hole, nothing big, and he'd be playing some guy for $100,000," Barkley said of Jordan. "He's like, 'Charles, pick that up.' I'm like, 'This putt is for $200.' He's like, 'Pick that up, Charles, get out of my way, you're in my line!' I'm like, 'How much is that putt for?' He's like, '$300,000.' I said, 'Let me get out of your line.' . . . It was crazy man."

Crazy, indeed. But again, Barkley is talking about a guy who recently said "the ceiling is the roof" and now that ridiculous phrase is a best-selling t-shirt.

Anyway, you can watch and listen to Barkley telling this incredible story (nice job getting out of MJ's way, by the way) here:

Barkley goes on to say, "You know, I never understood why they were playing for so much." But keep in mind, Barkley also says, "Why would you play golf if you don't play it for money?" and that he doesn't feel satisfied in Vegas unless he wins at least $1 million, so he's probably not the best person to weigh in on people playing golf for high stakes.

Regardless, if Jordan's private golf club ever gets up and running, we don't expect it to have a no-gambling policy.

