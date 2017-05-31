Trending
Adidas' new all-white Crossknit Boost is a perfect summer shoe

Summer is almost here, and Adidas is celebrating. On June 1, the company will release the Gripmore 2 and Crossknit Boost golf shoes in all-white colors. But it's the crispy-white Crossknit Boost that screams "summer's HERE." Because once the temperatures outside rise, a solid pair of white, breathable shoes is a wardrobe must.

The Crossknit Boost is Adidas' only golf shoe that's built on a full-length Boost last. The Boost midsole, which Adidas uses in many of its running shoes, is engineered from a TPU-based technology to be soft, responsive and highly durable. The combination of the Boost midsole material with an engineered-knit upper creates a design that comfortably hugs your foot, making the Crossknit Boost feel more like a supportive sock than a golf shoe.

Moreover, the Crossknit Boost's on-point style matches its comfort. When Adidas' Ultra Boost landed in 2015, it quickly became one of the hottest lifestyle looks (thanks, in large part, to Kanye West). Since the Crossknit Boost draws much of its aesthetic inspiration from the Ultra Boost, it's just as crisp and fresh, and it easily transitions from the course to the bar.

You could style this shoe in a wide variety of ways, but I'd recommend pairing them with an untucked polo, a pair of shorts and a pair of no-show socks. Of course, if you're feeling adventurous, you might combine them with joggers or some super-tapered trousers. And they'd work just as well with neutral tones as they would bright colors.

Oh, and we can already guess what you're thinking: all-white shoes can quickly become all-brown shoes after just a few rounds. But worry not, our friends at GQ have outlined how to get your white kicks back to box-fresh in just a few steps.

You can buy the Crossknit Boost shoes here for $160.

