8 golf shorts you can wear to the beach

By
an hour ago

Board shorts designed for the golf course? Yes, it's a thing. And yes, it's as wonderful as it sounds. Essentially, these hybrid golf shorts are made with super-light, quick-dry materials, and their styles often emote a more relaxed vibe than their classic, more proper counterparts. Go ahead and style these shorts just as you would a normal golf short. But if you'd like to complete your surfer-dude vibe on the course, untuck your polo and pair your shorts with a more casual-style golf shoe. Hybrid shorts might be your most versatile piece of clothing this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer. Here are our 8 favorite golf-to-beach shorts:

Polo Golf Links To Beach Short ($125) These two-toned shorts have all the styling of a golf short with all the technology of a swing trunk. They have a built-in compression short, a hidden pocket inside the left side seam, and a swim dry bag. 86 percent nylon; 14 percent elastane. 10-inch inseam.

Devereux Cruiser Hybrid Shorts ($75) Quick-dry materials and mesh pockets are designed to help these shorts transition seamlessly from land to water. 71 percent polyester; 25 percent cotton; 4 percent spandex. 9.5-inch inseam.

TravisMathew Caps Shorts ($85) Designed to keep you cool and dry on the hottest, most humid days, these shorts evoke a chill, casual vibe that works both on the course and on the boardwalk. 80 percent polyester; 13 percent cotton; 7 percent spandex.

Oakley Paradise short ($75) Sweat-wicking, quick-drying technology is designed to keep you comfortable, while four-way stretch ensures these shorts will never inhibit your golf swing. 86 percent polyester; 14 percent spandex. 10.5-inch inseam.

Linksoul Recycled Boardwalker short ($76) By adding a small amount of cotton to this high-performance short, Linksoul was able to make it more comfortable than ever. Four-way stretch and moisture-wicking properties help it transition seamlessly from the course to the beach. 35 percent recycled polyester; 36 percent polyester; 25 percent cotton; 4 percent spandex.

Under Armour Match Play Vented ($70) These shorts are made with a mesh fabric that's breathable and dries fast, and it has a stretchy waistband for extra mobility. They're available in six colors as well as in both regular or tapered fits. 100 percent polyester. 10.5-inch inseam.

Puma Golf Tailored Mesh shorts ($65) Stretch in the fabric allows for full freedom of motion, and mesh panels are designed to draw heat away from the body. 100 percent polyester.

Chubbies Knockdowns ($60) What would a roundup of beach-appropriate shorts be without Chubbies? Compared to the company's well-known shorts, which have 5-inch inseams, Chubbies' "golf-appropriate" shorts have a 7-inch inseam, which is still shorter than your average golf short but won't get you kicked out of your favorite country club. They're designed with moisture-wicking, stretch fabric, and their back pocket is even designed with a removable ball marker.

