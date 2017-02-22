2017 Honda Classic tee times, TV guide, fantasy advice and leaderboard

The Honda Classic was established in 1972, but the event has grown in stature since moving to PGA National in 2007. Originally designed by George and Tom Fazio, a redesign by Jack Nicklaus in 2002 has turned this into one of the toughest tour venues, thanks in large part to "The Bear Trap," a brutal stretch made up of holes 15-17. In the 10 years that PGA National has hosted the event, only twice has the winner finished double digits under par. With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy withdrawing due to injuries, the field for the first event of the tour's Florida Swing isn't as strong as it has been the past few years, but three of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 12 of the top 25 will be in Palm Beach Gardens. The highest-ranked of those players, No. 7 Adam Scott, is the defending champion.

Viewer's Guide

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM EST, and on the weekend from 1:00 to 3:00 PM EST. NBC will handle Saturday and Sunday coverage starting at 3:00 PM EST.

Fantasy Picks

Leader board

Thursday Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

6:45 AM -- Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Blaum, Thomas Pieters

6:55 AM -- Scott Stallings, John Huh, Tim Wilkinson

7:05 AM -- Ken Duke, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Loupe

7:15 AM -- Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley

7:25 AM -- Jhonattan Vegas, William McGirt, Retief Goosen

7:35 AM -- Russell Knox, Jim Herman, Tyrrell Hatton

7:45 AM -- Graeme McDowell, Robert Streb, Brian Gay

7:55 AM -- Greg Chalmers, Branden Grace, Nick Watney

8:05 AM -- John Senden, Michael Thompson, Ryo Ishikawa

8:15 AM -- Mark Wilson, Patrick Rodgers, Freddie Jacobson

8:25 AM -- Steve Marino, Shawn Stefani, Willy Wilcox

8:35 AM -- Kelly Kraft, Brandon Hagy, Dominic Bozzelli

11:45 AM -- Boo Weekley, Sung Kang, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:55 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Martin Flores, Chad Collins

12:05 PM -- Morgan Hoffmann, Soren Kjeldsen, Michael Kim

12:15 PM -- Si Woo Kim, J.J. Henry, David Lingmerth

12:25 PM -- Smylie Kaufman, Ernie Els, Luke Donald

12:35 PM -- Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer

12:45 PM -- Hudson Swafford, Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler

12:55 PM -- Ryan Palmer, John Peterson, Mark Hubbard

1:05 PM -- Seung-yul Noh, David Hearn, Zac Blair

1:15 PM -- Will MacKenzie, Daniel Summerhays, Anirban Lahiri

1:25 PM -- Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Grayson Murray

1:35 PM -- Richy Werenski, Trey Mullinax, Stephen Gangluff

No. 10 Tee

6:45 AM -- Derek Fathauer, Harold Varner III, Ollie Schniederjans

6:55 AM -- Francesco Molinari, Bud Cauley, Jamie Lovemark

7:05 AM -- Ben Crane, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Whee Kim

7:15 AM -- Fabian Gomez, Alex Cejka, Charles Howell III

7:25 AM -- Mackenzie Hughes, Jason Dufner, Matt Every

7:35 AM -- Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson, Paul Casey

7:45 AM -- Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Padraig Harrington

7:55 AM -- Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen, Jeff Overton

8:05 AM -- Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Spencer Levin

8:15 AM -- Jonas Blixt, Cameron Percy, Wesley Bryan

8:25 AM -- Lucas Glover, Graham DeLaet, Brett Stegmaier

8:35 AM -- Ryan Armour, Steven Alker, Bryson DeChambeau

11:45 AM -- Chad Campbell, Jon Curran, Rafa Cabrera Bello

11:55 AM -- Sean O'Hair, Jason Bohn, Ricky Barnes

12:05 PM -- Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Cheng-Tsung Pan

12:15 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Steven Bowditch, Stewart Cink

12:25 PM -- Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard, Billy Horschel

12:35 PM -- Peter Malnati, Danny Lee, Gary Woodland

12:45 PM -- Brendan Steele, Danny Willett, Vaughn Taylor

12:55 PM -- Scott Brown, Ian Poulter, Carl Pettersson

1:05 PM -- Marc Leishman, Kyle Stanley, Kyle Reifers

1:15 PM -- Johnson Wagner, Robert Garrigus, Blayne Barber

1:25 PM -- J.J. Spaun, J.T. Poston, Alan Morin

1:35 PM -- Xander Schauffele, Brett Drewitt, Joey Garber

