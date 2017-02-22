PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 28: Adam Scott of Australia plays his second shot at the par 4, 16th hole during the final round of the 2016 Honda Classic held on the PGA National Course at the PGA National Resort and Spa on February 28, 2016 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Golf World

2017 Honda Classic tee times, TV guide, fantasy advice and leaderboard

an hour ago
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: Ian Poulter of England prepares to hit his tee shot at the 5th hole with th ehelp of his caddy Terry Mundy of England during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 26, 2009 in Orlando, Florida (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tales From The Tour

How Ian Poulter once lost a $100 bill signed by Arnold Palmer

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Justin Rose of England and Dustin Johnson of the United States walk the 13th hole during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Horticulture

Augusta National's azaleas likely to bloom early, won't 'have any color for the Masters'

2 hours ago
Fantasy Golf7 hours ago

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Can Adam Scott tame "The Bear Trap" again?

By
Adam-Scott-US-Open-2.jpg
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The dominant wins by Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth the past two weeks have been fun to watch -- especially since we correctly predicted both victories. Isn't fantasy golf easy when the superstars win?

RELATED: DJ's big win & Paulina Gretzky's bigger announcement

We'll try to make it a hat trick this week when the PGA Tour heads to PGA National for the Honda Classic. Unfortunately, it's not quite the crop of elite players to pick from that assembled at Riviera, but there are still plenty of big names -- and yes, "The Bear Trap." Joel Beall and I discuss that dastardly stretch, make more (hopefully) winning picks, and even offer some Oscars predictions in this week's fantasy golf podcast. Have a listen:

And if you're more old-school and would rather just read my normal weekly picks, here's who I'm taking on my PGA Tour Fantasy Golf team at PGA National:

Adam Scott: The defending champ was being mentioned as part of golf's "Big Four" last year when he finished runner-up at Riviera and then won at PGA National and Doral. The wins haven't come since, but he enters with six straight top 15s, including a T-11 at the Genesis Open. More impressive has been his putting. Yes, he only has four counting events this season, but Scott is currently FIRST in strokes gained putting. No, really. See for yourself.

Sergio Garcia: The Spaniard came up just short to Scott last year and he returns in good form with that recent win in Dubai. Garcia only finished T-49 at Riviera, but we're

Luke Donald: While Dustin Johnson has ascended to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, we could be witnessing a resurgence by a former No. 1. OK, so back-to-back top 25s aren't a big deal, but they are to Joel and I since Donald's T-17 performance at Riviera helped our Masters of None squad eek out a victory last week. Plus, the Brit is also looking pretty happy -- and healthy -- at 39:

Loading

View on Instagram

Ollie Schniederjans: Speaking of Masters of None, Joel has been killing me for taking Rory McIlroy with the third pick in the draft instead of Dustin Johnson. And although that decision isn't looking very smart right now, my overrule of him wanting Sean O'Hair in the sixth round instead of this young stud is. Fortunately, we wound up with the promising rookie. And as he's proven so far with top 10s at Riviera and Torrey Pines, Schniederjans seems to step up his game on the tougher tracks.

Bench: Rickie Fowler and Russell Knox.

RELATED: 13 PGA Tour sleepers to watch out for this season

And for those of you playing other fantasy golf formats:

Yahoo! lineup: Adam Scott, Russell Knox, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia (Starters); Luke Donald, Charles Howell III, Scott Brown, Ollie Schniederjans (Bench).

Knockout/One-and-done pick: Adam Scott.

And here's the podcast link again, if you want to hear Joel and I jabber:

