You don't have to be a Yankees fan to dig this new commercial honoring Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter will be immortalized by the Yankees on Sunday when his No. 2 is retired and a monument in his honor is unveiled at Yankee Stadium. To commemorate The Captain’s career, Budweiser released a commercial that provides a glimpse into the lasting impact Jeter made in New York City.

Whether you’re a Yankees fan or not (I’m not), it

's hard not to like this commercial. While Jeter was a legend on the field, his life in retirement hasn’t been so bad, either. He married a super model, Hannah Davis, whom he is now expecting his first child with, and is in the mix to become part owner of the Miami Marlins.

Not bad, not bad at all.

