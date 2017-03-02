Why Ed Sheeran once smashed Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club

The old "hit a golf ball off a tee in someone's mouth" trick has been done countless times. We just usually only see it when it goes smoothly. But apparently, Ed Sheeran once tried it on Justin Bieber -- and it was a disaster.

In an interview with The Guardian that was published on Thursday, Sheeran tells quite the story involving the two superstar entertainers and buddies.

“We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered,” said Sheeran. “Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, 'F*%#, I need to aim this properly,' and I swung.”

How's that for a confident swing thought?

OK, so it was really Bieber's fault for asking Sheeran. And the two went to a golf course from a dive bar in Japan? Interesting. Anyway. . .

"You know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one," Sheeran said.

Ouch.

"I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club,” he added. “That was one of those 'What the f*%#? moments."

The moral of the story? Friends don't let friends try this stunt -- especially if alcohol is involved.

