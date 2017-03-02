justin-thomas-wgc-mexico
Must Watch

Watch Justin Thomas hole a punch shot from 100 yards

an hour ago
4 Oct 1996: Simon Hobday hits his shot out of the bunker at Ralph&#39;&#39;s Senior Classic at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Simon Hobday 1940-2017

Simon Hobday owned a fantastic swing and an even more remarkable personality

an hour ago
170302-dustin-johnson-th.png
WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson's reign at No. 1 begins with a fantastic birdie from the trees

4 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers7 hours ago

Why Ed Sheeran once smashed Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club

By
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Justin Bieber watches the show with Ed Sheeran from the Glamour pit during the MTV EMA&#39;s 2015 at the Mediolanum Forum on October 25, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2015/Getty Images for MTV)
Dave Hogan/MTV 2015
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Justin Bieber watches the show with Ed Sheeran from the Glamour pit during the MTV EMA's 2015 at the Mediolanum Forum on October 25, 2015 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2015/Getty Images for MTV)

The old "hit a golf ball off a tee in someone's mouth" trick has been done countless times. We just usually only see it when it goes smoothly. But apparently, Ed Sheeran once tried it on Justin Bieber -- and it was a disaster.

Talk about a viral video that would break the internet.

In an interview with The Guardian that was published on Thursday, Sheeran tells quite the story involving the two superstar entertainers and buddies.

“We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered,” said Sheeran. “Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, 'F*%#, I need to aim this properly,' and I swung.”

RELATED: Looks like Rickie Fowler and Justin Bieber had a better July 4th than you

How's that for a confident swing thought?

OK, so it was really Bieber's fault for asking Sheeran. And the two went to a golf course from a dive bar in Japan? Interesting. Anyway. . .

"You know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one," Sheeran said.

Ouch.

"I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club,” he added. “That was one of those 'What the f*%#? moments."

The moral of the story? Friends don't let friends try this stunt -- especially if alcohol is involved.

RELATED: What in the world is going on in these Justin Bieber photos on a golf course?!

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJustin Bieber gives Bubba Watson's son a lesson…
    The LoopWhat in the world is going on in these Justin Biebe…
    The LoopIn honor of Bob Dylan winning the Nobel Prize, a lo…