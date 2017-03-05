Must Reads
Golf World3 hours ago

WGC: Dustin Johnson wins 2nd straight

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Dustin Johnson of the United States smiles from the seventh hole during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Dustin Johnson of the United States smiles from the seventh hole during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday, his second consecutive victory and in his first start since reaching No. 1 in the World Ranking.

Johnson, who won the Genesis Open two weeks ago, shot a three-under par 68 at Club De Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City and won by one. The victory was the 14th of his career, four of which have come in World Golf Championship events.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood holed a 39-foot birdie putt at 18 to conclude a round of 66 and finish second.

Johnson led by as many as four, but PGA Tour rookie Jon Rahm caught him on the back nine with an eagle and two birdies. But Rahm, who earlier this year won the Farmers Insurance Open, was derailed by consecutive three-putt bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes. Rahm tied with third.

Third-round leader Justin Thomas fell from contention when he played the front nine in three-over par 38. Thomas finished with a one-over 72 and tied for fifth.

Thirty-six hole leader Rory McIlroy shot an even-par 71 and tied for sevent.

