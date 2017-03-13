ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 21: Arnold Palmer of the United States standing watching the golf beside the 18th hole during the first round of the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Golf and Country Club on March 21, 2013 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Viral Videos

Watch some guy smash a 276-yard drive -- with a PUTTER

By

We don't know this guy's name (Although it says "Dex" on the monitor). We don't even know if this is possible (Although Martin Kaymer came close once). Regardless, it's tough not to be impressed with this viral video of a guy smashing a 276-yard drive -- with a PUTTER.

There's no doubt that "Dex" gave that a wallop. And how about that stinger-like trajectory?

Thanks to our friends at The Club for sharing. Although, watching it may make you feel worse about your own pop off the tee.

RELATED: Watch Martin Kaymer hit a putter 232 yards

