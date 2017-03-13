Watch some guy smash a 276-yard drive -- with a PUTTER

We don't know this guy's name (Although it says "Dex" on the monitor). We don't even know if this is possible (Although Martin Kaymer came close once). Regardless, it's tough not to be impressed with this viral video of a guy smashing a 276-yard drive -- with a PUTTER.

There's no doubt that "Dex" gave that a wallop. And how about that stinger-like trajectory?

Thanks to our friends at The Club for sharing. Although, watching it may make you feel worse about your own pop off the tee.

RELATED: Watch Martin Kaymer hit a putter 232 yards

