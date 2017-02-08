SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 05: Phil Mickelson plays a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Golf world

Report: Phil Mickelson purchasing another Arizona golf course

5 hours ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: United States Ryder Cup Captain, Jim Furyk talks during the Ryder Cup Captain&#39;s Announcement press conference at PGA of America Headquarters on January 11, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk announces key changes to how the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team will be selected

5 hours ago
ryder-cup-trophy-euro-flag-2016.jpg
Ryder Cup

Report: Rome's guaranteed funds cut, in danger of losing 2022 Ryder Cup

6 hours ago
Viral Videos6 hours ago

Watch Sergio Garcia destroy a bunch of drones carrying taunting messages

We've seen tour pros knock drones out of the sky before with golf shots. From Jason Day to Bubba Watson to Patrick Reed, it's a cool -- albeit expensive -- activity. But TaylorMade put a new twist on the trick when it filmed a recent video with Sergio Garcia. It brought in some mean drones.

No, the drones didn't speak, but they carried banners with messages that taunted the Spaniard. There was "Forca Barcelona" (Sergio is a huge Real Madrid fan), "Second again?!" and "Sergio Sucks!" Ouch.

"It's pushing it, there," Garcia said when he saw the last one.

Not surprisingly, Garcia got his revenge by knocking all three out of the sky, using a driver for the last two. Check out the video:

And as the tweet points out, he also used the drones as motivation to win the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic last week to move back into the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking. OK, so the drones probably weren't on his mind during that win, but Sergio did say this in response:

And he picked up one of the broken drones and tossed it back on the ground at the end of the video like a savage:

The year of Sergio might just be starting.

RELATED: Sergio Garcia's winning PDA & Hideki Matsuyama's hidden talent

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopAndrew "Beef" Johnston just wants to &quo…
    The LoopThis video of Tiger Woods signing Sergio Garcia'…
    The LoopJustin Thomas pranks and wins, Sergio Garcia gets e…