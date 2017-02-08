Watch Sergio Garcia destroy a bunch of drones carrying taunting messages

We've seen tour pros knock drones out of the sky before with golf shots. From Jason Day to Bubba Watson to Patrick Reed, it's a cool -- albeit expensive -- activity. But TaylorMade put a new twist on the trick when it filmed a recent video with Sergio Garcia. It brought in some mean drones.

No, the drones didn't speak, but they carried banners with messages that taunted the Spaniard. There was "Forca Barcelona" (Sergio is a huge Real Madrid fan), "Second again?!" and "Sergio Sucks!" Ouch.

"It's pushing it, there," Garcia said when he saw the last one.

Not surprisingly, Garcia got his revenge by knocking all three out of the sky, using a driver for the last two. Check out the video:

And as the tweet points out, he also used the drones as motivation to win the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic last week to move back into the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking. OK, so the drones probably weren't on his mind during that win, but Sergio did say this in response:

And he picked up one of the broken drones and tossed it back on the ground at the end of the video like a savage:

The year of Sergio might just be starting.

RELATED: Sergio Garcia's winning PDA & Hideki Matsuyama's hidden talent

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS