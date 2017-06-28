Watch Rickie Fowler help unite a sergeant with his kids after a four-year absence

From football fields to basketball courts, sporting venues have facilitated plenty of reunions between military members and their families. That includes the golf course, thanks to the help of Rickie Fowler at Wednesday's Quicken Loans National Pro-Am.

On the 17th and 18th holes, Fowler had Sergeant First Class Bryane Greene serve as his caddie at TPC Potomac, with Greene surprising his children as he walked off the 18th green. The rendezvous was captured by Paige Spiranac‏, who was playing with Fowler:

Greene has served as the G1 Senior Enlisted Advisor for the US Army Central Command in Kuwait the past three-and-a-half years. He is currently en route to Shaw AFB, SC to work in the Joint Individual Augmente Division.

