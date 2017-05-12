Players Championship5 minutes ago

Watch Dustin Johnson hole out for birdie after dunking approach in water at the Players Championship

By
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie SquirePONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There are multiple fashions to put Dustin Johnson's season into context. Despite playing in just 40 percent of the PGA Tour's events this year, he leads the tour in earnings and top 10 finishes. In his last five starts, he's beaten or tied 589 of the 592 other golfers in the field (shoutout to Jordan Spieth, Kelly Kraft and Brian Harman). At the Wells Fargo Championship, he made the weekend on the cut line...and almost won.

The latest evidence that Johnson is really, really good: The World No. 1 put his approach on Sawgrass' 11th hole in the water on Friday morning, and still made birdie.

If that shot didn't seal that sentiment, all you need to do is examine that indifferent march, reminiscent of one watching a movie already seen dozens of time before. Given the show Dustin has displayed in 2017, a disposition that should scare the hell out of his competitors.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Rory McIlroy 'rusty,' with back issues in first start since Masters

Golf News & Tours

Players Championship 2017: Adam Scott had no business making birdie from here

Golf News & Tours

Watch Sergio Garcia make a hole-in-one at the 17th hole at Sawgrass

Golf News & Tours

William McGirt, Mackenzie Hughes shoot 67s to tie for the first-round lead at the Players Championship

Golf News & Tours

Patrick Cantlay finally settles in and resumes pursuit of stardom

Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Sergio Garcia make a hole-in-one at the 17th …
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy 'rusty,' with back issues in f…
Golf News & ToursWilliam McGirt, Mackenzie Hughes shoot 67s to tie f…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection