Watch Dustin Johnson hole out for birdie after dunking approach in water at the Players Championship

There are multiple fashions to put Dustin Johnson's season into context. Despite playing in just 40 percent of the PGA Tour's events this year, he leads the tour in earnings and top 10 finishes. In his last five starts, he's beaten or tied 589 of the 592 other golfers in the field (shoutout to Jordan Spieth, Kelly Kraft and Brian Harman). At the Wells Fargo Championship, he made the weekend on the cut line...and almost won.

The latest evidence that Johnson is really, really good: The World No. 1 put his approach on Sawgrass' 11th hole in the water on Friday morning, and still made birdie.

If that shot didn't seal that sentiment, all you need to do is examine that indifferent march, reminiscent of one watching a movie already seen dozens of time before. Given the show Dustin has displayed in 2017, a disposition that should scare the hell out of his competitors.

