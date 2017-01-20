Watch a fake European Tour TV reporter hilariously prank some of the world's best golfers

We didn't think the European Tour could top its series of humorous videos involving a kid reporter interviewing some of golf's biggest names. But a new video of a fake reporter interviewing some of golf's biggest names might be even better.

Introducing "The Awkward Reporter," a TV journalist from a make-believe channel called "Mirage Sports Media." Guided by having European Tour pros Chris Wood and Nicolas Colsaerts directing him in his ear, The Awkward Reporter interacted with unsuspecting players at this week's Abu Dhabi Championship -- and the results were spectacular. Check it out:

The whole video is worth watching, but here are some of the highlights:

-- A lengthy soundcheck with Rickie Fowler before getting Fowler to say "Ketchup" multiple times into the microphone.

-- Asking Henrik Stenson the same question over and over again.

-- Purposely confusing Dustin Johnson with Zach Johnson.

-- Getting Rafael Cabrera Bello to flash his abs after telling him he won a fan vote on "which player's torso they'd like to see."

-- Telling Lee Westwood he was "a name synonymous with golf." And then calling him "Liam Westwood."

Great stuff. Of course, the only downfall about the bit is that it might be a little tricky to get these golfers to fall for it again.

