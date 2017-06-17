U.S. Open5 hours ago

U.S. Open 2017: This drone footage of Erin Hills is spellbinding

By

Some of the vistas at Erin Hills have made this U.S. Open a memorable one in this course's debut on the major stage. Though it's not a traditional Open course that we're all familiar with, like Oakmont or Pebble Beach, Erin Hills has captured many viewers' attention for its design variety and uniqueness.

These great views come to live in an even cooler way with this drone footage from Erin Hills. So before you enjoy the weekend's TV coverage, check out this drone coverage courtesy of Paul Hundley.

Erin Hills/Advexure/Paul Hundley

We love when a photographer captures footage of a golf course from a drone. And with the rolling land at Erin Hills, coupled with some spectacular lighting, we can't get enough.

Erin Hills/Advexure/Paul Hundley

You might see some drone footage on the FOX telecast, but we doubt it'll be as pretty as this.

Erin Hills/Advexure/Paul Hundley

RELATED: A hole-by-hole breakdown of Erin Hills with co-architect Ron Whitten

Erin Hills/Advexure/Paul Hundley

Special subscription offer from Golf Digest

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

U.S. Open Saturday rundown: A first-time major oddity, Koepka and Casey shine, and Rory serves burnt Elk

Golf News & Tours

Rory McIlroy destroys Steve Elkington after Elk tries to call him out

Golf News & Tours

Vegas gives Cameron Champ, who's only two shots back at U.S. Open, 100/1 odds

Golf News & Tours

In the race to faster greens, caution signs abound

Golf News & Tours

Brooks Koepka's close to his long-awaited breakthrough

Related
Golf News & ToursVegas gives Cameron Champ, who's only two shots…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open Saturday rundown: A first-time major oddi…
Golf News & ToursIn the race to faster greens, caution signs abound
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection