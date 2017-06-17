U.S. Open 2017: This drone footage of Erin Hills is spellbinding

Some of the vistas at Erin Hills have made this U.S. Open a memorable one in this course's debut on the major stage. Though it's not a traditional Open course that we're all familiar with, like Oakmont or Pebble Beach, Erin Hills has captured many viewers' attention for its design variety and uniqueness.

These great views come to live in an even cooler way with this drone footage from Erin Hills. So before you enjoy the weekend's TV coverage, check out this drone coverage courtesy of Paul Hundley.

Erin Hills/Advexure/Paul Hundley

We love when a photographer captures footage of a golf course from a drone. And with the rolling land at Erin Hills, coupled with some spectacular lighting, we can't get enough.

Erin Hills/Advexure/Paul Hundley

You might see some drone footage on the FOX telecast, but we doubt it'll be as pretty as this.

Erin Hills/Advexure/Paul Hundley

Erin Hills/Advexure/Paul Hundley

