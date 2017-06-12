U.S. Open 2017: These Wisconsin-inspired headcovers are perfect for Erin Hills

We always enjoy the fun, unique designs that companies come up with for every major. It's as if every designer tries to stand out from the crowd -- and if one thing's for sure, the folks at Scotty Cameron have brought their A game for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

A company's headcovers will usually borrow a theme from any distinguishing aspects of that particular major. Scotty Cameron did just that for Wisconsin and this golf course that sits on the site of a former farm.

I mean, look at the detail all the way up to the little bell on the neck of the cow? Genius.

We spent some time with the Cobra equipment folks and Rickie Fowler's bag, so we got a full look at the Scotty Cameron covers Rickie has in the bag this week. You can get a full look by watching the video below.

We're impressed by master artwork when we see it. And this is gold.

Yes, these are only available for tour pros, and specifically this week at Erin Hills. All we know is, these will be popular among the masses.

