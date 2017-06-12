Trending
Gear in the mooooood

U.S. Open 2017: These Wisconsin-inspired headcovers are perfect for Erin Hills

By
3 hours ago

We always enjoy the fun, unique designs that companies come up with for every major. It's as if every designer tries to stand out from the crowd -- and if one thing's for sure, the folks at Scotty Cameron have brought their A game for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

A company's headcovers will usually borrow a theme from any distinguishing aspects of that particular major. Scotty Cameron did just that for Wisconsin and this golf course that sits on the site of a former farm.

I mean, look at the detail all the way up to the little bell on the neck of the cow? Genius.

We spent some time with the Cobra equipment folks and Rickie Fowler's bag, so we got a full look at the Scotty Cameron covers Rickie has in the bag this week. You can get a full look by watching the video below.

Loading

View on Instagram

We're impressed by master artwork when we see it. And this is gold.

Yes, these are only available for tour pros, and specifically this week at Erin Hills. All we know is, these will be popular among the masses.

RELATED: U.S. Open 2017: Our 7 favorite prop bets for Erin Hills

WATCH: THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
U.S. Open

A glorious, gluttonous trip to Erin Hills' meat-centric concession stand

2 hours ago
Gear in the mooooood

U.S. Open 2017: These Wisconsin-inspired headcovers are perfect for Erin Hills

3 hours ago
Sorry Gretzky

It's time to start calling Sidney Crosby "The Great One"

6 hours ago
U.S. Open Style

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day will wear the same polo all week at the U.S. Open

8 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

DeMarcus Ware asks about golf lessons, Kevin Kisner responds with quick (and funny) tip

8 hours ago
U.S. Open

Is the U.S. Open fescue as bad as Kevin Na says? Absolutely...and not really

8 hours ago
The Road To Erin Hills

The best things to come out of Wisconsin besides cheese (OK, including cheese)

9 hours ago
Trips of a Lifetime

7 takeaways from a 900-mile bike/golf trip from Portland to Pebble

11 hours ago
Gambling

U.S. Open odds: Our 7 favorite prop bets for Erin Hills (Including whether Phil Mickelson will...

11 hours ago
U.S. Open Style

Justin Thomas’ dapper U.S. Open style

13 hours ago
To The Victor...

Watch a caddie chug victory beer out of a giant trophy

13 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Rafa Nadal is the best tennis player to ever live

16 hours ago
The Agony of Defeat

This fan race at Friday's Mets game was better than the actual Mets game

June 10, 2017
What to wear now

3 white golf pants that aren't see-through

June 9, 2017
Hidden Talents

Meet the PGA Tour caddie who was once the University of Kentucky's mascot

June 9, 2017
U.S. Open Style

Brandt Snedeker's sneaky-stylish U.S. Open shoes

June 9, 2017
The Loop

Who's Who In Jason Day's Entourage

June 9, 2017
Golf + Design: From the archive

Golf's Guggenheim: When Frank Lloyd Wright Met Marilyn Monroe

June 8, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
MagazineQ&A With Dustin Johnson: 'I'm Over It.'
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection