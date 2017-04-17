ROME, Nov. 29, 2016 -- Emma Morano is seen at her 117th birthday in Verbania, northwest Italy, on Nov. 29, 2016. The woman considered as the world&#39;s oldest living person turned 117 in northwest Italy on Tuesday. (Xinhua via Getty Images)
Tenuous Golf Connections

Summing up the longevity of Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, in 9 golf-related figures

an hour ago
KAPOLEI, HI - APRIL 13: Cristie Kerr plays a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship Presented By Hershey at Ko Olina Golf Club on April 13, 2017 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
How She Hit That

Change directions like Cristie Kerr to fix your driver

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-14 at 4.17.50 PM.png
Style

Here's how you can dress exactly like the #SB2K17 crew

2 hours ago
bryan-bros.jpg
By

A golfer shooting four rounds in the 60s on one of the PGA Tour's most venerable courses and holding off a former World No. 1 -- that used to be a sufficiently impressive feat by a professional golfer. But did he hit any shots passed from a speeding Mustang? Did he juggle any balls into a funnel, then blast it out of mid-air? Was there ever a giant margarita glass involved?

When it comes to Wesley Bryan, there is a whole roster of eye-opening highlights to go with last season's three wins on the Web.com Tour and Sunday's first-ever PGA Tour win at the RBC Heritage. In fact, before Bryan was a rising star on tour, he was one half of the dynamic Bryan Bros duo that starred in Golf Digest's "Epic Trick Shots Series" that showcased Wesley and brother George's insanse hand-eye coordination and quirky senses of humor.

On the occasion of his big win at Harbour Town Golf Links, we've compiled our favorite videos from that series, all of which make a simple succession of driver-wedge approach-birdie putt seem rather pedestrian by comparison.

For instance, there was that time Wesley hit balls out of a speeding Mustang.

Or the time he wedge a football 65 yards through a goal post.

He and George concocted a scenario, alongside Blair O'Neal, when they hit a ball off two concrete slabs and then out of mid-air.

And there was another one in which they sent a ball through a funnel.

And with O'Neal again, there was the whole margarita glass idea.

The whole series is quite impressive so you should check it out. Hopefully we'll do more in the future, but the way things are going for Wesley, he might be a little busy.

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWhy the Bryan Bros are breaking up (for now)
    The LoopHow the Bryan Bros became golf's greatest trick…
    The LoopWatch Wesley Bryan make birdie from a cart path at …