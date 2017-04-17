A golfer shooting four rounds in the 60s on one of the PGA Tour's most venerable courses and holding off a former World No. 1 -- that used to be a sufficiently impressive feat by a professional golfer. But did he hit any shots passed from a speeding Mustang? Did he juggle any balls into a funnel, then blast it out of mid-air? Was there ever a giant margarita glass involved?

When it comes to Wesley Bryan, there is a whole roster of eye-opening highlights to go with last season's three wins on the Web.com Tour and Sunday's first-ever PGA Tour win at the RBC Heritage. In fact, before Bryan was a rising star on tour, he was one half of the dynamic Bryan Bros duo that starred in Golf Digest's "Epic Trick Shots Series" that showcased Wesley and brother George's insanse hand-eye coordination and quirky senses of humor.

On the occasion of his big win at Harbour Town Golf Links, we've compiled our favorite videos from that series, all of which make a simple succession of driver-wedge approach-birdie putt seem rather pedestrian by comparison.

For instance, there was that time Wesley hit balls out of a speeding Mustang.

Or the time he wedge a football 65 yards through a goal post.

He and George concocted a scenario, alongside Blair O'Neal, when they hit a ball off two concrete slabs and then out of mid-air.

And there was another one in which they sent a ball through a funnel.

And with O'Neal again, there was the whole margarita glass idea.

The whole series is quite impressive so you should check it out. Hopefully we'll do more in the future, but the way things are going for Wesley, he might be a little busy.