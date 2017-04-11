These videos of a guy dressed up as a dinosaur trying to play golf are oddly amusing

We had never heard of Ralph the Rex, a dude who dresses up as a dinosaur and sells costumes. But if you follow enough golf-related Instagram accounts, you're going to see some strange stuff.
Such was the case on Tuesday when Golf Unfiltered re-grammed this video of Ralph trying to hit golf balls. It's ridiculously silly, but it's oddly amusing. Check it out:
Turns out, Ralph the Rex often plays golf (and other sports). Here he is pulling off some trick shots.
Struggling to get out of a bunker:
And struggling to get into a golf cart:
It's OK, Ralph. You should walk anyway.
