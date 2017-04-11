PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Sergio Garcia

Harrington: Sergio Garcia "was a sore loser"

an hour ago
170411-sergio-garcia-dog-th.png
Good Luck Charms

How a dog helped Sergio Garcia win the Masters

6 hours ago
rachel_rohanna_cows.jpg
Symetra Tour

Symetra Tour player is selling cows to subsidize golf career

6 hours ago
Viral Videos7 hours ago

These videos of a guy dressed up as a dinosaur trying to play golf are oddly amusing

By

We had never heard of Ralph the Rex, a dude who dresses up as a dinosaur and sells costumes. But if you follow enough golf-related Instagram accounts, you're going to see some strange stuff.

Such was the case on Tuesday when Golf Unfiltered re-grammed this video of Ralph trying to hit golf balls. It's ridiculously silly, but it's oddly amusing. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Turns out, Ralph the Rex often plays golf (and other sports). Here he is pulling off some trick shots.

Loading

View on Instagram

Struggling to get out of a bunker:

Loading

View on Instagram

And struggling to get into a golf cart:

Loading

View on Instagram

It's OK, Ralph. You should walk anyway.

RELATED: The Top 25 Viral Golf Videos Of 2016

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMove over Phil Mickelson, this European Tour pro is…
    The LoopYou have to see this bowling alley trick shot to be…
    The LoopMark Wahlberg works on his golf game more than you …