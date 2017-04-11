These videos of a guy dressed up as a dinosaur trying to play golf are oddly amusing

We had never heard of Ralph the Rex, a dude who dresses up as a dinosaur and sells costumes. But if you follow enough golf-related Instagram accounts, you're going to see some strange stuff.

Such was the case on Tuesday when Golf Unfiltered re-grammed this video of Ralph trying to hit golf balls. It's ridiculously silly, but it's oddly amusing. Check it out:

Loading View on Instagram

Turns out, Ralph the Rex often plays golf (and other sports). Here he is pulling off some trick shots.

Loading View on Instagram

Struggling to get out of a bunker:

Loading View on Instagram

And struggling to get into a golf cart:

Loading View on Instagram

It's OK, Ralph. You should walk anyway.

