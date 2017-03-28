AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 25: Phil Mickelson looks on after winning his match 4&amp;3 on the 15th hole during round four of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 25, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson to take the Fifth if called as a witness in insider trading case

13 minutes ago
170328-hayden-sylte-th.png
The Grind

Dustin Johnson’s dominance, The Rock’s ridiculous golf claim, and a model works around her golfer's tan

2 hours ago
week-in-instagrams-20170327.jpg
Social Media

The Week In Instagrams: 03.27.17

3 hours ago
News & Tours4 hours ago

These Monday qualifying scores show how unreasonably hard it is to play on the PGA Tour

By
GREENSBORO, NC - AUGUST 23: Jason Gore tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 23, 2015 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton
GREENSBORO, NC - AUGUST 23: Jason Gore tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 23, 2015 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

I'm sure there are a host of scratch golfers that think, with a little more practice and the right breaks, they could make it on tour. And to those dreamers, we say, God bless ya, but it's time to face reality. Look no further than the scores from Monday qualifying at the Shell Houston Open.

At the Cypresswood Golf Club in Spring, Texas, 34 players shot 67 or better, a group that included Max Homa, Lee McCoy, Andres Romero and Andrew Landry. One slight problem: there were only four spots available, three of which went to Riley Arp -- who fired a 10-under 62 -- and Wesley McClain and Andres Gonzales, who tied for second with 63s. That meant six players that shot 64 -- 64! -- had to go to a playoff. From this sextet, Jason Gore emerged, thanks to a birdie on the first sudden death hole.

Can you imagine shooting 64 and not making the event? Hell, how many rounds does it take for the normal scratch golfer to accumulate eight birdies? Rookie Grayson Murray summed it up best:

And this was a competition for guys who weren't in the field of a middle-tiered event.

So the next time you break par at your local club and think you have what it takes for the big leagues, take a deep breath, look at this scoreboard and recognize that these guys are really, really good.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopDustin Johnson’s dominance, The Rock’s ridiculous g…
    The LoopGreen vandalized at Shell Houston Open course
    The LoopSeven birdies, eagle give Dustin Johnson early Shel…