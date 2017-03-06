MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Jordan Spieth moves his ball after getting a ruling from PGA TOUR Rules Official Ken Tackett after his ball was hit by Sam Brazel&#39;s ball in a greenside bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
We asked for your reactions to the new rules of golf. Here are the results

3 minutes ago
Vegas makes Dustin Johnson a (slight) Masters favorite following his WGC-Mexico Championship win

27 minutes ago
The road to the Masters has become 'golf's version of March Madness'

2 hours ago
“The road to the Masters isn’t what it used to be,” the Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson writes here, noting that a crowded schedule has Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and possibly Justin Rose passing on the WGC-Dell Match Play March 22-26.

“It’s like that for all the top players, courtesy of a PGA Tour schedule that is jam-packed with tournaments that are hard to skip because of the prestige, the money, the golf course or the timing.

“It’s golf’s version of March Madness.”

Is golf finally entering the 21st century?

“The most important news in golf this week wasn't the joint USGA/R&A announcement of a proposal to modernize many of the game's stodgy rules,” Jason Sobel of ESPN writes here. “Or the PGA of America's decision to allow competitors to wear shorts during practice rounds for championship events. Or the PGA Tour and its fellow international circuits jumping into uncharted waters by holding a WGC event in Mexico for the first time.

“No, the most important news wasn't any of this individually. It was all of this. It was the prevailing theme of progression in an industry that too often remains stuck in the past.”

