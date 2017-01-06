Must Reads
2017-01-Pine-Valley-GC-hole-11.jpg

A Change At The Top: Pine Valley Overtakes Augusta National

06-Bryson-DeChambeau-Caddyshack-scene.jpg

Six Authentic Golf Moments In Caddyshack

AUCHTERARDER, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Rory McIlroy of Europe practices on the range ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at the Gleneagles Hotel on September 22, 2014 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

How Far Do Average Golfers Really Hit It?

Putting Alignment3 hours ago

The Putting Alignment Mistake You're Making (And How To Fix It)

If you struggle with putting, the issue could be your alignment. Well, you could have a lot of issues, but let’s just deal with alignment right now. Swing coach Darren May says that a lot of golfers aim too far to the right when they’re putting. This means that when they come through for contact, they have to cut across the ball to compensate. The cut-across move is an ugly one. It sends the ball rolling with sidespin, making it really tough for you to make any putts. You need a square putterface at impact to make good contact.

In order to do that, May says you should feel like you’re hitting draws with your putter. “In reality, the putter will track from slightly inside the line to straight along the line through impact,” says May.

May says a good way to practice this is to lay down alignments sticks (or golf clubs) aimed at a hole about six feet away, set just a little bit wider than the width of your putterhead. You want the front end of the stick furthest away from you to be at the ball, and you want the back end of the stick closer to you to be at the ball.

“This allows for an in-to-out stroke path,” says May. “Hit some putts from this practice station, being careful not to bump into either alignment rod. You'll groove an inside-to-straight stroke, just like the pros.”

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

Breaking 90: Anchor Over The Ball For Stability

Golf Instruction

Jim McLean: Left-to-right Breaking Putts

Golf Instruction

Try Justin Rose's Alignment Trick

Golf Instruction

Jim McLean: Face Up To Short Putts

Golf Instruction

Breaking 80: Strike Up On Bumpy Greens

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf InstructionTry Justin Rose's Alignment Trick
    Golf InstructionBreaking 90: Anchor Over The Ball For Stability
    Golf InstructionJim McLean: Face Up To Short Putts