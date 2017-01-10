170109-pebble-beach-house-th.png
Golf Pads

The Pebble Beach estate of your dreams can be all yours! (For $50 million)

2 hours ago
MD-forged-satin-chrome-52-hero-2017-4204521022B337.jpg
New wedges

Callaway Introduces New Forged Wedges

10 hours ago
lydia-ko-cme-group-tour-championship-sunday.jpg
News & Tours

Lydia Ko launches golf fashion line, signs with Ecco

18 hours ago
Golf Pads2 hours ago

The Pebble Beach estate of your dreams can be all yours! (For $50 million)

170109-pebble-beach-mansion1.jpg
Photo: Zillow.com

Location, location, location is the cardinal rule in real estate. Well, what's a better location than Pebble Beach? Seriously, we'll wait while you try to come up with an answer. (HINT: You can't.)

In any matter, a prime piece of Pebble Beach property -- one of just 31 water-front properties in the area, according to Zillow.com -- has hit the market. And this dream oceanfront estate can be all yours! For $50 million, that is.

That might sound like a high price tag, but again, we're talking about Pebble Beach here! And this listing looks/sounds like a fantasy come true.

(Side note: Whoever buys this piece of land probably won't need to take out a mortgage.)

How about that address on the famous 17 Mile Drive? How about being right on the water? How about the 12,847-square-foot mansion? How about being able to see Pebble Beach from your living room?

Or while you eat?

Or from your infinity pool?

Now that's living. And that actually sounds like it's worth that price.

RELATED: This incredible golf pad is the most expensive home in the country

(All photos from Zillow.com; h/t Golf.com)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe most expensive home for sale in the U.S. seems …
    The LoopDid Rickie Fowler celebrate his Ryder Cup pick by b…
    The LoopNick Price's Jupiter pad is the perfect party h…