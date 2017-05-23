The NFL is lightening up on touchdown celebrations, which means you can now do this...

Fun Bunch

The notoriously no-fun NFL took brief leave of its usual wet blanket operations by issuing a surprising decree on touchdown celebrations. The league's message: Go crazy (mostly)!

In a memo published on Tuesday, commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL would be relaxing its stringent policies "to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays."

"We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotions that come after a spectacular touchdown," Goodell continued. "And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements."

Even better from Goodell's statement was his official breakdown of what was now permissible under the new rules. For instance, there is:

"Using the football as a prop after a TD."

"Celebrating on the ground."

And, of course, "Group demonstrations," which to be clear, is not this:

But this:

The league did set limits, however. According to Goodell, still subject to penalties are celebrations directed at opponents, or those deemed offensive, which depending on your perspective, could be this:

Or if you're a Jets fan, even this:

