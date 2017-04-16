The clubs Wesley Bryan used to win the RBC Heritage

Harbour Town is a course that tests ball striking and Wesley Bryan found that out Sunday at the RBC Heritage, where he hit just seven of 14 fairways off the tee and 11 of 18 greens. His putting, however, bailed him out repeatedly, as he gained nearly four strokes on the field (3.954 strokes gained/putting) using his Odyssey Metal-X Milled #2 putter.

Still, Bryan needed a solid drive on No. 18, a hole with Calibogue Sound lurking on the left. Bryan stood on the tee and was able to swing with confidence with his Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver thanks to using the club’s adjustability prior to the tournament. Bryan changed the driver’s settings so the loft went from 9 degrees to 8.5 degrees and the movable weight was all the way in the toe position. He also flattened the lie angle with the “less draw” position. Combined, those tweaks helped mitigate misses to the left.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (True Temper HZRDUS Black 6.5), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 13.5 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex Pro 16

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled Wedges (50, 54 degrees); Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Metal-X Milled #2