Winner's Bagan hour ago

The clubs Wesley Bryan used to win the RBC Heritage

Former trick-shot artist rides hot putter, tweaked driver to victory
By
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - APRIL 13: Wesley Bryan putts the ball on the 13th hole during the first round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 13, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - APRIL 13: Wesley Bryan putts the ball on the 13th hole during the first round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 13, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Harbour Town is a course that tests ball striking and Wesley Bryan found that out Sunday at the RBC Heritage, where he hit just seven of 14 fairways off the tee and 11 of 18 greens. His putting, however, bailed him out repeatedly, as he gained nearly four strokes on the field (3.954 strokes gained/putting) using his Odyssey Metal-X Milled #2 putter.

Still, Bryan needed a solid drive on No. 18, a hole with Calibogue Sound lurking on the left. Bryan stood on the tee and was able to swing with confidence with his Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver thanks to using the club’s adjustability prior to the tournament. Bryan changed the driver’s settings so the loft went from 9 degrees to 8.5 degrees and the movable weight was all the way in the toe position. He also flattened the lie angle with the “less draw” position. Combined, those tweaks helped mitigate misses to the left.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (True Temper HZRDUS Black 6.5), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 13.5 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex Pro 16

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled Wedges (50, 54 degrees); Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Metal-X Milled #2

The Bryan Bros’ Most Epic Trick Shots of All Time

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - March 16, 2010

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - May 11, 2008

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - May 25, 2008

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - April 27, 2008

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - Feb. 17 2008

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - May 25, 2008
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - March 16, 2010
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - April 27, 2008