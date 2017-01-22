adam-hadwin-59-ball-career-builder-2017.jpg
The clubs Adam Hadwin used to shoot 59

5 hours ago
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot on the 1st hole during day one of the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club on November 24, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
The clubs Adam Hadwin used to shoot 59

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot on the 1st hole during day one of the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club on November 24, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Getty Images
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot on the 1st hole during day one of the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club on November 24, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

A week after Justin Thomas put up a 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Hadwin got one of his own using a bag full of Callaway equipment. The Candian carded 13 birdies and no bogeys during his round, capped by an iron shot to within five feet for his final birdie on the 17th hole at La Quinta (Calif.) C.C. during the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Hadwin is making his first start of the year and has some new equipment in the bag, notably Callaway’s Great Big Bertha Epic driver (which he used to hit 12 of 14 fairways) and 3-wood as well as the company’s Chrome Soft X ball. Here’s all of Hadwin’s clubs and balls.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70x), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 14.5 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway X Hot Pro, 18 degrees

Irons (3): Callaway Apex UT; (5-PW): Callaway MB1

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V Line

