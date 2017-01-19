Steven Bowditch makes radical change with decade-old clubs in bag

Golf has seen some drastic equipment changes in the past month. But Steven Bowditch's recent club switch takes the cake.

As a preface, we should illustrate Bowditch's plight. The Australian had a breakthrough campaign in 2015, winning the AT&T Byron Nelson, hauling in over $3 million in earnings and earning a spot on the Presidents Cup International team. The last two years, however, have not been kind to Bowditch. The 33 year old has just two top-25 finishes in his last 30 appearances, missing the cut in his last nine tournaments. He's fallen to 287th in world rankings.

To Bowditch's credit, he's taken the slump in stride. Nevertheless, he's clearly a desperate man, looking for anything to revive his game. Including, it appears, putting decade-old clubs in the bag.

GolfWRX took some photos of Bowditch's bag at this week's CareerBuilder Challenge, finding Callaway Big Bertha Fusion irons, a TaylorMade R7 Quad Draw wood from the mid-2000s, along with a Cobra AMP Cell hybrid from 2012. While these clubs have relatively outdated technology (at least compared to the equipment at the tour level), it appears they offer a comfortability Bowditch can't currently find. He's not shying away from the switch, either:

If Bowditch finds himself on the leaderboard in La Quinta this weekend, the used-club market may go through the roof.

