Rickie Fowler shows off his pitching arm at St. Louis Cardinals spring training

2 hours ago
Dustin Johnson wins again, fun times in Mexico, the Phil Mickelson experience, and a chance encounter with a golf legend

2 hours ago
Former amateur star returns from car accident this week

3 hours ago
Steph Curry takes to putting on court to break out of slump

By

Two-time NBA MVP and avid golfer Steph Curry has been struggling with his shot as of late, connecting on just 20.5 percent of his three-point attempts in his previous four games (before the skid, the Warriors guard was 41.5 percent from deep). Athletes are notoriously superstitious when it comes to breaking out of ruts, trying anything to get back on track. Before Monday night's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Curry -- whose pregame routine is a bigger draw than most actual games -- decided to mix up his regimen by working on...his short game?

Okay, so it's not like he brought out his putter on the hardwood. Conversely, the change seemed to work, as Curry drained 6-of-15 shots from three as the Warriors defeated the Hawks.

Given the success -- along with his affinity for golf -- maybe Golden State should look into installing a green in the locker room.

