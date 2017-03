Hitting just one shank can put fear in your mind that another’s on its way, and that kills your confidence. They often happen because your hands are farther away from your body at impact than they were at address, causing the club to strike the ball off the hosel. Fear not the shanks. Use these steps to cure them.

Pinterest Illustrations by Todd Detwiler

David Leadbetter operates 34 golf academies worldwide.

