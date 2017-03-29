Snoop Dogg (Yes, Snoop Dogg) is hosting a party right down the road from Augusta National on the eve of the Masters

Rolling down Washington Ave, in Augusta, sippin' on gin and juice. Laid back. With my mind on my money and my money on my mind.

Not exactly the lyrics from Snoop Dogg's iconic 1993 hit, "Gin and Juice," but this is actually about to happen. The rapper is hosting a party (well, technically, Tanqueray is) right down the road from Augusta National Golf Club. On the eve of the Masters, no less.

No it won't.

Notice how careful the flyer is to not mention the tournament specifically. But all that green? Clever.

And when we say right down the road, we're not exaggerating. According to Google Maps, the Country Club Dance Hall & Saloon is located exactly one mile from the gates to Augusta National.

Sounds like the Masters Par 3 Contest has a very (very) unofficial after party.

