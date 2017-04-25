Pro golfer can't resist dig at airline after having his clubs broken

170425-sergio-angela-th.png
By

United Airlines' year from hell continues.

As anyone with an Internet connection knows, the airline forcibly removed a passenger from a flight earlier this month. The incident was filmed by a fellow passenger and immediately went viral. The month prior, United stopped two girls from boarding a flight due to the fact they were wearing leggings.

Now comes this tweet by five-time Web.com Tour winner Mat Goggin, who found that after landing and retrieving his bags that his clubs had been broken.

Warning for golfers who travel often: this picture is very graphic.

The 42-year-old Australian didn't stop at just tweeting out the photo though, he made sure to twist the knife with a little jab of his own.

We would advise Mat to lay low on this one. You can always get new golf clubs, what you don’t want is a concussion.

