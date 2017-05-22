Paying Back

Poulter sends gift to Brian Gay and his wife for finding PGA Tour's mistake

By
11 minutes ago

Anyone that followed the Players Championship on Mother's Day weekend knew the big story surrounding Ian Poulter. After a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open, the Englishman thought he was just $30,000 shy of retaining his PGA Tour card. Sure, there would be a few sponsor exemptions into some events, but it was no doubt a humbling experience.

Little did Poulter know that a bit of research from a fellow tour competitor and his wife would give him a second chance. By now you've heard that, thanks to Brian and Kimberly Gay, Poulter is exempt for the rest of the season. He made sure to take advantage at the Players, finishing in a tie for second and making just short of a million bucks. Luckily for the Gays, Poulter set aside some of his new earnings for a thank you gift.

We're sure Kimberly will put the gift to good use, and hopefully she takes Brian with her.

