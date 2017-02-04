Phoenix Open: An leads by one

South Korean Byeong Hun An, the 36-hole co-leader of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, shot a six-under par 65 in the third round at the TPC Scottsdale on Saturday to open a one-stroke lead over Scotland's Martin Laird heading into the final round.

An, who won the U.S. Amateur in 2009, at 17 the youngest winner in history, is seeking his first PGA Tour victory in this his second full season on the tour. An does have a European Tour victory, in the BMW PGA Championship in 2015. An is at 16-under par 197.

Laird, who has three PGA Tour victories, shot a six-under par 65. John Peterson had the round of the day, an eight-under 63 to climb to a tie for third with 2016 Phoenix Open winner Hideki Matsuyama, Graham DeLaet and Michael Kim, four strokes behind.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, posted a six-under par 65 to get to 10-under and is six behind. Brendan Steele, co-leader with An at the midway point of the tournament, shot a one-under par 69 that dropped him into a tie for seventh.

