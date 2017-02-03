Bowditch.jpg
PGA Tour's Steven Bowditch arrested for Extreme DUI early Friday

PGA Tour's Steven Bowditch arrested for Extreme DUI early Friday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Steven Bowditch was arrested for Extreme Driving Under the Influence by Scottsdale Police early Friday morning.

The incident unfolded at approximately 1:10 a.m. after a motorist had called police to report a white pickup truck swerving all over the road, according to police.

A short time after, a Scottsdale officer found the pickup at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Lincoln.

According to police, the vehicle, a courtesy car provided by the tournament, its engine running, sat through two green traffic signals without moving The officer had to wake the 33-year-old Australian, who was removed from the pickup and later arrested with a blood alcohol content over 0.20, well above Arizona's limit of .08.

An Extreme DUI, according to the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles, is classified as driving with a BAC of 0.15 or higher. Penalties for a first offense for extreme DUI may include 30 days in jail and a fine of at least $2,500.

Bowditch, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour who lives in Flower Mound, Texas, competing at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, bonded out of the Scottsdale City Jail later in the morning. He then played in the second round Friday afternoon, shooting a second straight 74 at TPC Scottsdale to miss the cut.

After his round Friday, Bowditch met with tour officials for more than an hour and issued this statement: “I would like to apologize to my family, friends and supporters, as well as the PGA Tour and Waste Management Phoenix Open for the incident reported today. As I intend to fully cooperate with the authorities, I will not be making further comment at this stage.”

The PGA Tour had no further comment as well.

