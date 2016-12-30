Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

11 hours ago

Merion Golf Club (East)

Ardmore, Pa. / 6,592 yards, Par 70 / Points: 67.9751
2017-06-merion-gc-east-course-hole-16.jpg
Stephen Szurlej

6. Merion Golf Club (East)

Hugh Wilson & Richard S. Francis (1912)/William Flynn (R. 1923, 1925, 1930, 1933)/Perry Maxwell (R. 1939)/Dick Wilson (R. 1964)/Gil Hanse (R. 1995 & 2014)/Tom Fazio (R. 2001, 2010)

What a delight it was to see Merion East, long considered the best course on the tightest acreage in America, host the U.S. Open in 2013. Today's generation of big hitters couldn't conquer the little old course, couldn't consistently hit its twisting fairways, which are edged by creeks, hodge-podge rough and OB stakes and couldn't consistently hit its canted greens edged by bunkers that stare back. It's a certainty that it won't take another 32 years for the U.S. Open to return to Merion.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1966. Highest ranking: No. 5, 1989-90 1995-96, 2015-16, Previous ranking: No. 5

Panelist comments:
“Without stunning backdrops, Merion (East) has the bones that any golf course could ask for. Exudes sporty and everything is “pure golf.” A design that is as good a test as any, while lacking the length of other courses, with its complex greens.”

“Simply a remarkable connection between the golf course and the clubhouse -- with the first tee being a couple feet away from members’ dining table -- it doesn’t get more charming than this. The feel of golf and atmosphere at Merion upholds the traditional values of the game of golf as good as any course I've seen. The old feel and wicker-basket flagsticks are truly timeless.”

“The first two shots are by far the two most intimidating opening shots in golf. Outstanding in most ways, it was a true pleasure to experience and felt like a walk thru golf architecture and history. The final three holes are an amazing way to end the trip around.”

“Every shot matters at Merion. The yardage on the scorecard is simply a distraction, and not an indication of the test on every shot. A miss, on any shot, results in significant penalty.”

“Simply the best course for variety with the flow of short and long holes, doglegs and straight holes, uphill and downhill. Just a spectacular inland course.”

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 17

Getty Images

Hole No. 16 / Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 16

Trending Now
Golf Courses

Winged Foot Golf Club (West)

Golf Courses

National Golf Links of America

Golf Courses

Sand Hills Golf Club

Golf Courses

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Golf Courses

Grassroots Issues: Ron Whitten

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2016 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesSand Hills Golf Club
    Golf CoursesWinged Foot Golf Club (West)
    Golf CoursesPebble Beach Golf Links