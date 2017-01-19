170119-mansion.jpg
Real Estate

Where are all the golf amenities in this $250 MILLION mansion?!

35 minutes ago
els-scott-garcia.png
News & Tours

Watch Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Ernie Els scare the hell out of visitor at Madame Tussauds

an hour ago
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 19: Henrik Stenson of Sweden celebrates a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 19, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Golf World

Henrik Stenson says, "Lack of sleep, lack of practice" the key to his season-opening 64

2 hours ago
Highlights3 hours ago

Matthew Fitzpatrick's caddie gives him the perfect pep talk after he lips out for a hole-in-one

Despite all their accomplishments on the golf course, even the best players in the world are devastated when they just miss a hole-in-one. The difference between them and the average hacker, though, is how quickly they can recover.

In Thursday's opening round of the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick lipped out from 199 yards on the seventh hole. He bent over in agony for a moment before getting the perfect pep talk from his caddie, Jamie Lane. What did Lane say to the young star to immediately snap him out of a funk? He simply reminded him that there wasn't a car being offered as a hole-in-one prize.

Welcome to life as a tour pro.

Fitzpatrick shot 69 and trails first-round leader Henrik Stenson by five. Here's Fitzpatrick's terrific shot -- and the hilarious exchange between him and Lane after.

Now that's some good caddying.

RELATED: Watch a cameraman go all out to save Phil Mickelson's visor

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopHenrik Stenson says, "Lack of sleep, lack of p…
    The LoopForget about making the Ryder Cup team, Matt Fitzpa…
    The LoopThe "Rider Cup" that pitted Jordan Spieth…