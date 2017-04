As any seasoned Masters viewer will tell you, sometimes—as the Sunday roars reverberate around Augusta National—you can tell what happened even before Verne Lundquist gets on the mic. In that spirit, grab those ear plugs, crack a cold one, and join us as we turn the final round up to eleven with a little help from the world's first-ever Masters Roar-O-Meter.

