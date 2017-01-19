Three-Days-in-January.jpg
Books

How Augusta National was impetus behind Bret Baier's bestselling book on Eisenhower

an hour ago
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand poses for a picture during the pro-am event prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays golf for a simple reason: To buy watches and Yeezys

an hour ago
Arccos_Course_Analyzer.jpg
Arccos app

New Arccos-Microsoft app can make you smarter on the course than a PGA Tour player

2 hours ago
News & Toursan hour ago

Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays golf for a simple reason: To buy watches and Yeezys

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand poses for a picture during the pro-am event prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Getty Images
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand poses for a picture during the pro-am event prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat has three wins on the European Tour, finished T-15 at last year's Masters and competed in golf's return to the Olympics. Still the 27 year old is in the category of players only known by golf diehards. If he continues to give interviews like this, however, that could be changing.

Speaking with Golf World senior writer and a Golf Channel Insider Tim Rosaforte after a first-round 66 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Aphibarnrat shed some light on one of his other passions: shoes. The Thai golfer mentions he has 15 pairs of Yeezys -- which can cost over $1,000 -- alone. But that's not his only materialistic pursuit.

"Watches, I think all that I can make, the earnings from last year has gone to buy all of my watches," he said. "So I have a lot of work to do. That's why I play a lot around the world, that you guys see. I spend a lot of it on all that stuff."

RELATED: Lee Westwood's girlfriend serves as last-minute caddie

Oh, and he also states that he recently pulled the trigger on a white Ferrari. Why white, you ask?

"If I go anywhere, everybody knows there's only one in Thailand," Aphibarnrat said. "So that's the key why I had to buy white."

Considering this is a guy once dubbed the "Asian John Daly," here's to hoping for more of Aphibarnrat in our lives in 2017.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopRickie Fowler on player injuries: Guys can't li…
    The LoopEuropean Tour has first-tee entrance songs and rang…
    The LoopPhil Mickelson to make 2017 debut this week at Care…