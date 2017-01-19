Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays golf for a simple reason: To buy watches and Yeezys

Kiradech Aphibarnrat has three wins on the European Tour, finished T-15 at last year's Masters and competed in golf's return to the Olympics. Still the 27 year old is in the category of players only known by golf diehards. If he continues to give interviews like this, however, that could be changing.

Speaking with Golf World senior writer and a Golf Channel Insider Tim Rosaforte after a first-round 66 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Aphibarnrat shed some light on one of his other passions: shoes. The Thai golfer mentions he has 15 pairs of Yeezys -- which can cost over $1,000 -- alone. But that's not his only materialistic pursuit.

"Watches, I think all that I can make, the earnings from last year has gone to buy all of my watches," he said. "So I have a lot of work to do. That's why I play a lot around the world, that you guys see. I spend a lot of it on all that stuff."

RELATED: Lee Westwood's girlfriend serves as last-minute caddie

Oh, and he also states that he recently pulled the trigger on a white Ferrari. Why white, you ask?

"If I go anywhere, everybody knows there's only one in Thailand," Aphibarnrat said. "So that's the key why I had to buy white."

Considering this is a guy once dubbed the "Asian John Daly," here's to hoping for more of Aphibarnrat in our lives in 2017.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS