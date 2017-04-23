Kevin Chappell's 18th-hole birdie gives him first win in 180th career start

Pinterest Kevin Chappell reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) Steve Dykes

Kevin Chappell holed an eight-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to defeat a charging Brooks Koepka on Sunday to win the Valero Texas Open, his first victory in the 180th start of his PGA Tour career.

Chappell, who began the final round with a one-stroke lead, shot a four-under par 68 on the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio to defeat Koepka by one. Koepka, for his part, had the best round of the day, a seven-under par 65.

“I’m just excited I don’t have to answer that question, of what do I have to do to win, again,” he said. “There’s some excitement and a lot of joy right now. Hopefully this is a platform to jump off on.”

For much of the back nine, Chappell’s lead was one, until the par-5 14th. He hit a 338-yard drive, then hit a 6-iron from 215 yards to nine feet and two-putted for birdie to extend his lead to two.

Chappell, 30, gave the stroke back with a bogey at 15 and Koepka pulled into a tie by holing a three-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole, while Chappell had two holes left to play.

On the 18th hole, Chappell hit a perfect layup second shot, hit his third from 87 yards to eight feet and calmly holed the putt.

Last season, Chappell, 30, finished second on four occasions.

