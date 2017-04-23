Valero Texas Openan hour ago

Kevin Chappell's 18th-hole birdie gives him first win in 180th career start

By
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 23: Kevin Chappell reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&amp;T Oaks Course on April 23, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Kevin Chappell reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Steve Dykes

Kevin Chappell holed an eight-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to defeat a charging Brooks Koepka on Sunday to win the Valero Texas Open, his first victory in the 180th start of his PGA Tour career.

Chappell, who began the final round with a one-stroke lead, shot a four-under par 68 on the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio to defeat Koepka by one. Koepka, for his part, had the best round of the day, a seven-under par 65.

“I’m just excited I don’t have to answer that question, of what do I have to do to win, again,” he said. “There’s some excitement and a lot of joy right now. Hopefully this is a platform to jump off on.”

For much of the back nine, Chappell’s lead was one, until the par-5 14th. He hit a 338-yard drive, then hit a 6-iron from 215 yards to nine feet and two-putted for birdie to extend his lead to two.

Chappell, 30, gave the stroke back with a bogey at 15 and Koepka pulled into a tie by holing a three-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole, while Chappell had two holes left to play.

On the 18th hole, Chappell hit a perfect layup second shot, hit his third from 87 yards to eight feet and calmly holed the putt.

Last season, Chappell, 30, finished second on four occasions.

