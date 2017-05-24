Justin Thomas lived his day with the New York Mets to its fullest

Golfers do not have a reputable track record testing their mettle at baseball (remember Phil Mickelson's "tryout" with the Toledo Mud Hens?) and vice versa (John Smoltz's ill-fated Web.com Tour foray). So rather than stepping into the cage or trying to bust the radar gun, Justin Thomas enjoyed his time at Citi Field on Tuesday by just hanging out. And by doing as much, lived his day as a New York Met to the fullest.

Wearing your own uniform outside the stadium? Metta World Peace would be proud.

Judging by his stride, we recommend Thomas stick to the links. Still a better outfield option than Tim Tebow, though.

