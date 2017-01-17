Justin Thomas celebrates Hawaii wins by purchasing custom Range Rover

Despite experiencing one of the worst moments of his life last week, it's still good to be Justin Thomas. Not only does the 23 year old have three titles on the young season -- as well as claiming the PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record and becoming one of just seven players to fire a sub-60 round -- there's also the matter of Thomas' bank account. Chiefly, that it looks like he held up a Brink's armored truck. In only five events, Thomas has earned a staggering $3.8 million. For context, only 15 players collected more than that amount all of last season.

So Thomas did what any normal person would do in such a situation: he pulled the trigger on a custom Range Rover.

Loading View on Instagram

I'm told that cars are one of the worst investments on the market. Conversely, don't think Thomas is going to struggle cashing additional tour checks anytime soon.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS