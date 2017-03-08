SEA ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Billy Horschel reacts to missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2016 in Sea Island, Georgia. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
PGA Tour

Billy Horschel says it's "disappointing" that tour pros are skipping the Arnold Palmer Invitational

26 minutes ago
Hahn
News & Tours

James Hahn looks like he has an interesting pro-am partner

an hour ago
sunday-river.png
News

Golf group continues to sell and market memberships to premier country club, despite no longer owning it

2 hours ago
Style4 hours ago

Ian Poulter is shutting down his clothing line

By
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Ian Poulter of England looks on during the second round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 24, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Ian Poulter of England looks on during the second round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 24, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

After 10 years of designing and selling his own line of clothing, Ian Poulter is calling it quits. IJP Design customers received an email this morning confirming that Poulter is closing the company, and a prominent block of text on the homepage of IJPdesign.com states, in all-cap letters, “IJP DESIGN’S ONLINE SHOP IS CLOSING DOWN.”

Poulter explains his decision in a short note, saying that IJP Design has “been unable to justify its continuation after many years of investing in the business and a number of attempts to reshape it against an ever increasingly competitive landscape.”

When Poulter launched IJP Design in 2007, he said it had been his lifelong dream to create his own line of clothing. His mother managed a clothing store, he sold clothes at London’s Stevenage Market before turning pro, and he’d always admired the more well-dressed professional golfers over their less stylish counterparts.

Initial success of IJP Design led Poulter to expand his clothing line from the UK and the U.S. to China in 2009, and in addition to designing clothes for men, he eventually added collections for women and children. But while Europeans seemed keen on adopting Poulter's style, he always struggled to grab a significant market share in the U.S., which is rooted, he says, in Americans’ resistance to the European way of dressing.

While it’s always sad to hear about company closures, there is one bit of good news that emerges here: Everything in the IJP Design collection is on a drastic sale. Although these sales are final and items are no longer eligible for return, from now through April 2nd you’ll see huge drops in prices for everything on IJP Design.com. Right now, for example, there are polos on selling for just $10, sweaters and pants for $20, and jackets for $30.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

How To Dress For Golf

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    UncategorizedIan Poulter To Unveil New Line Of Women's Cloth…
    The LoopGlobal Warming: International Presidents Cup apparel
    The LoopThe rise of the "obnoxious" golf pants