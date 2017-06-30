How to wear red, white and blue on the golf course without looking ridiculous

It's Fourth of July weekend, and there's nothing wrong with feeling inspired to throw on some red, white and blue. The only problem is, from a style point of view, pulling off this combo of colors can be tricky. Carelessly combining bold color blocks of red, white and blue can often look absurd and tacky. Luckily, there are tricks you can use to avoid such travesties.

One tip for pulling off a red-white-blue getup is to wear softer hues of each color. The outfit below, which features a blush-red Oakley Gravity polo ($45.50), white Under Armour Match Play shorts ($65) and navy Adidas Adicross V shoes ($90) send a subtle, patriotic message.

Another trick for pulling off the look is to go nautical. The outfit below, featuring G/FORE's Competition Stripe polo ($115), Dunhill Links' red shorts ($100) and FootJoy's crispy-white ICONs ($300) represents a classic, sophisticated look that'll never go out of style.

And lastly, my favorite way to pull off the red, white and blue look is to use red only as an accent. Navy and white will always be a stylish one-two punch. So adding a red glove is an easy way to celebrate America's independence without screaming, "I'M RIDICULOUS." The outfit below, which features Puma Golf's navy Jacquard polo ($52.50), Nike Golf's white Flex shorts ($90) and G/FORE's scarlet glove ($35) looks as stylish this weekend as it does at any point during the year.

