The Best Golf Courses in Hawaii

(1) Nanea G.C., Kailua-Kona (3) Prince G. Cse. (6th hole pictured above), Princeville Kauai ≈^ (2) Kapalua (Plantation), Maui ≈^ (4) Kuki'o G. & Beach Club, Kailua-Kona (7) The Club At Hokuli'a, Kealakekua (6) Manele G. Cse., Lanai City, Lanai ^ (5) Mauna Kea G. Cse., Kohala Coast ≈^ (8) Kohanaiki Golf & Ocean Club, Kailua-Kona (9) The Club At Kukui'ula, Koloa, Kauai (10) Makai G.C. (Makai) Princeville, Kauai ^ (12) Hualalai G. Cse., Kailua-Kona ^ (14) Poipu Bay G. Cse., Koloa, Kauai ★ (13) Wailea G.C. (Gold) Wailea, Maui ★ (11) Turtle Bay Resort G.C. (Palmer), Kahuku, Oahu ★ (New) Ko'olau G.C., Kaneohe, Oahu ★

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.