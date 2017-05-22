Fitness Adicts

Greg Norman looks possessed doing ab exercises on crutches while wearing a walking boot

By
2 hours ago

After suffering an ankle/foot injury while playing tennis earlier this month, a disappointed Greg Norman announced he'd be immobilized for six weeks. But apparently, the Shark has a different definition of what "immobilized" means.

In the three weeks since, Norman has been on boats:

Loading

View on Instagram

Taken helicopter rides:

Loading

View on Instagram

And done a little Mariachi dancing:

Loading

View on Instagram

And now, despite still being on crutches and in a walking boot, the two-time major champ has figured out a way to keep his abs chiseled. Hey, summer doesn't wait for anyone and Norman loves showing off his chiseled abs. Seriously, those things are chiseled. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

And check out that determined possessed look:

Our apologies for any nightmares that might cause.

RELATED: Greg Norman rips "boring" golf announcers, Nick Faldo responds

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Every golfer can sympathize with this frustrated kid (Also, this is the cutest video see...

2 hours ago
Fitness Adicts

Greg Norman looks possessed doing ab exercises on crutches while wearing a walking boot

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

LeBron James is the antidote to the continuing awfulness of Boston sports fans

3 hours ago
Rules Snafu

Bathroom break results in two-stroke penalties for a pair of players at the NCAA Women's...

5 hours ago
Fight Night

Boxing trainer, not fighter, throws punch of the night

a day ago
Viral Videos

Is this the greatest shot in mini-golf history? (Yes)

May 20, 2017
Missing Links

Sign Boy is back, sort of, as the voice of a hunk of cheese

May 20, 2017
"Brush" With Greatness

Note to self: Don't let Shaq in my pickup game

May 19, 2017
Hidden Talents

Brooks Koepka's caddie is part bag man, part chiropractor

May 19, 2017
What To Wear Now

7 golf shoes you can easily wear off the course

May 19, 2017
Tenuous Golf Connections

Peter Uihlein's girlfriend snitches on him to Mike Trout about fantasy baseball trade,...

May 19, 2017
Fandom

When are sports fans allowed to panic?

May 19, 2017
Fightin' Words

Mayweather vs. McGregor conjures memories of the worst fight ever

May 18, 2017
Who did it best?

The 19 best sports photobombs of all-time

May 18, 2017
Trick Shots

If golf ever brings back the stymie, this guy will be prepared

May 18, 2017
Viral Videos

This Skratch TV cut of reversed PGA Tour swings is hypnotizing

May 18, 2017
Social Media Stars

Chelsea Lynn Pezzola talks about beating the boys, trying to make the LPGA, and being part of...

May 18, 2017
Luddites

A guide to protecting yourself from nefarious (and probably North Korean) hackers

May 18, 2017
Related
The LoopBrooks Koepka's caddie is part bag man, part ch…
The LoopPlayers Championship 2017: The Spanish broadcast of…
The LoopI made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players with …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection