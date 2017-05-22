Greg Norman looks possessed doing ab exercises on crutches while wearing a walking boot

After suffering an ankle/foot injury while playing tennis earlier this month, a disappointed Greg Norman announced he'd be immobilized for six weeks. But apparently, the Shark has a different definition of what "immobilized" means.

In the three weeks since, Norman has been on boats:

Loading View on Instagram

Taken helicopter rides:

Loading View on Instagram

And done a little Mariachi dancing:

Loading View on Instagram

And now, despite still being on crutches and in a walking boot, the two-time major champ has figured out a way to keep his abs chiseled. Hey, summer doesn't wait for anyone and Norman loves showing off his chiseled abs. Seriously, those things are chiseled. Check it out:

Loading View on Instagram

And check out that determined possessed look:

Our apologies for any nightmares that might cause.

RELATED: Greg Norman rips "boring" golf announcers, Nick Faldo responds

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS