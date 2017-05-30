Good lord, is the rough THICK at Erin Hills ahead of the U.S. Open

For weeks, we've heard that Erin Hills isn't your typical U.S. Open venue thanks to extra-wide landing areas off the tee that indicate an edge to golf's longest hitters. But it appears that if you miss those fairways, the rough is as penal -- if not more -- than what you'd expect at the national championship.

RELATED: Andrew "Beef" Johnston qualifies for the U.S. Open thanks to hole-in-one

On Tuesday, recent PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan shared a video from a practice round at the Wisconsin layout. Bryan showed that you can find two-foot deep rough just two paces from the fairway. And then? Good luck finding your ball, let alone playing it. Have a look:

The U.S. Open starts June 15 so there's still time for the USGA to cut the grass a few times. But if it stays like this, we hope everyone playing that week brings some extra golf balls.

THE GRIND: Tiger Woods' sad mug shot & the weirdest tour pro side bet ever

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS