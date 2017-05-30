Trending
U.S. Open Preview

Good lord, is the rough THICK at Erin Hills ahead of the U.S. Open

By
2 hours ago

For weeks, we've heard that Erin Hills isn't your typical U.S. Open venue thanks to extra-wide landing areas off the tee that indicate an edge to golf's longest hitters. But it appears that if you miss those fairways, the rough is as penal -- if not more -- than what you'd expect at the national championship.

RELATED: Andrew "Beef" Johnston qualifies for the U.S. Open thanks to hole-in-one

On Tuesday, recent PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan shared a video from a practice round at the Wisconsin layout. Bryan showed that you can find two-foot deep rough just two paces from the fairway. And then? Good luck finding your ball, let alone playing it. Have a look:

The U.S. Open starts June 15 so there's still time for the USGA to cut the grass a few times. But if it stays like this, we hope everyone playing that week brings some extra golf balls.

THE GRIND: Tiger Woods' sad mug shot & the weirdest tour pro side bet ever

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
U.S. Open Preview

Good lord, is the rough THICK at Erin Hills ahead of the U.S. Open

2 hours ago
World Famous Golfers

Eleven golfers make new ESPN 'World Fame' top 100 ranking

5 hours ago
Hockey Horrors

Ottawa Senators injury list proves hockey is the most brutal sport on earth

5 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' sad mug shot, a PGA Tour WAG shows off her arm, and the weirdest side bet...

6 hours ago
The Loop

The Bachelorette recap: Is this season worth watching?

9 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Kevin Durant is the Luckiest Sports Human of the Week

May 29, 2017
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Loser. . . bows? European Tour pros come up with the most interesting side bet of the season

May 28, 2017
Golf Crime

Please help find the two monsters involved in kicking and shooting a goose on a golf course

May 27, 2017
Best Birthday Ever

Watch a 9-year-old boy get the best birthday surprise ever thanks to a foursome of European...

May 26, 2017
First Golfers

Watch Barack Obama three-putt on the 18th hole at St. Andrews, still get a nice ovation from...

May 26, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch this golfer get REALLY creative to hit a shot from a tough spot

May 26, 2017
Fights

Famous duos that couldn't stand each other

May 26, 2017
You're Welcome

A beer-friendly ranking of Memorial Day games

May 25, 2017
Movies

Adam Sandler (yes, THAT Adam Sandler) is an early Oscar frontrunner

May 25, 2017
Out of context?

Victor Cruz claims he didn't say what he was recorded saying

May 25, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch college baseball players practice their putting while a teammate gets interviewed

May 25, 2017
The Gronk Files

Rob Gronkowski's off-season odyssey now includes a music video sushi sex party

May 25, 2017
Golf Style

8 golf shorts you can wear to the beach

May 25, 2017
Related
The LoopWesley Bryan has victory dinner at Taco Bell, sends…
The LoopWhy the Bryan Bros are breaking up (for now)
The LoopGolf Digest Podcast: Wesley Bryan on his biggest Ma…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection