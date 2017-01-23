Residential properties stand in the background as men play golf at Mission Hills Resort Haikou in Haikou, Hainan Province, China, on Saturday, April 5, 2014. The yuan is poised to recover from declines that have made it Asias worst-performing currency as China seeks to prevent an exodus of capital that would threaten economic growth, according to the most accurate forecasters. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By now, you've probably seen it. With his golf ball hanging just above a water hazard on PGA West (Nicklaus)'s ninth hole on Saturday at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano stripped down to his underwear to hit his third shot. And it turned out to be as impressive of a moment as it was funny since the Spaniard pulled off a fantastic recovery. Check it out:

But Gonzo's Twitter takes on the shot have been just as good. First, this:

And then, this:

Unfortunately, Fernandez-Castano missed the par putt and eventually missed the three-day cut. But the tour pro still left Palm Springs with a great sense of humor -- and some stunningly white boxers.

