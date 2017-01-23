By now, you've probably seen it. With his golf ball hanging just above a water hazard on PGA West (Nicklaus)'s ninth hole on Saturday at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano stripped down to his underwear to hit his third shot. And it turned out to be as impressive of a moment as it was funny since the Spaniard pulled off a fantastic recovery. Check it out:

But Gonzo's Twitter takes on the shot have been just as good. First, this:

And then, this:

Unfortunately, Fernandez-Castano missed the par putt and eventually missed the three-day cut. But the tour pro still left Palm Springs with a great sense of humor -- and some stunningly white boxers.

