170224-dj-kids-th.jpg
Junior Golf

Dustin Johnson surprises kids at his junior golf tournament by showing up with the U.S. Open trophy

39 minutes ago
Joe-Mauer-Albatross.jpg
Baseball and Golf

Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer discovers an albatross can be a good thing

2 hours ago
170224-phil-mickelson-cameo-th.png
Viral Videos

This PGA Tour Oscars parody involving "cameos" by Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods is pure gold

3 hours ago
Junior Golf39 minutes ago

Dustin Johnson surprises kids at his junior golf tournament by showing up with the U.S. Open trophy

By

Young golfers competing in Dustin Johnson's junior golf event this week got a nice surprise when the tournament's benefactor showed up with his most valuable golf possession. The new World No. 1 brought his U.S. Open trophy to the pre-event banquet and took photos with all the participants.

After, the kids got another surprise when Johnson had all the photos printed out and signed.

The Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship is being played at TPC Myrtle Beach, Johnson's former home course, for the second consecutive year. This year's event features 104 players representing 19 states and five countries.

“Dustin's goal when we launched this tournament was to make it one of the premier events on the junior golf calendar,” said Allen Terrell, Director of Coaching/Managing Partner of the Dustin Johnson Golf School. “We've taken another big step toward that goal this year, enhancing the quality of the field, and we will again deliver on the experiential side as well. Dustin is thrilled with where the tournament is in Year 2, and we are as well.”

We're guessing the kids were thrilled with the unexpected photo opportunity as well.

RELATED: The history of the world ranking in 13 eye-popping stats

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopDustin Johnson's U.S. Open driving stats at Oak…
    The LoopThe history of the Official World Golf Ranking'…
    The LoopWhat would the Official World Golf Ranking look lik…