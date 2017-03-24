Bill Haas stays alive at the WGC-Dell Match Play with miraculous chip in

Bill Haas had just hit about the least clutch shot possible, yanking his approach shot on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff into a hazard. So what did he do after taking a drop? Hit about the most clutch shot imaginable, of course, a long chip that somehow found the bottom of the hole.

Welcome to match play.

Haas' unlikely hole-out for par kept him alive at the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship. It also led to an unusual situation moments later after opponent K.T. Kim ran his birdie putt four feet by. Haas conceded the comebacker -- almost as if he felt bad about knocking his fourth shot in.

Haas would eventually win the playoff -- and Group 11 -- by making a seven-footer for birdie on the par-5 sixth. He'll play Kevin Na in a Sweet 16 match on Saturday morning.

Of course, Haas' hazard heroics recalled what he did at the 2011 Tour Championship when he got up and down from a lake -- and wound up beating Hunter Mahan for both the tournament and the FedEx Cup.

To everyone not named Bill Haas, our position remains that you should do whatever you can to avoid hitting into hazards.

