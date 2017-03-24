(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
(Near) Highlight Reels

Zach Johnson came REALLY close to making a hole-in-one on a par 4 at the WGC-Match Play

4 hours ago
170324-bill-haas-th.png
That's So Match Play

Bill Haas stays alive at the WGC-Dell Match Play with miraculous chip in

6 hours ago
170324-sergio-garcia-th.png
Golf Fails

Sergio Garcia just hit one of the worst shots you'll ever see by a PGA Tour pro

8 hours ago
That's So Match Play6 hours ago

Bill Haas stays alive at the WGC-Dell Match Play with miraculous chip in

By

Bill Haas had just hit about the least clutch shot possible, yanking his approach shot on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff into a hazard. So what did he do after taking a drop? Hit about the most clutch shot imaginable, of course, a long chip that somehow found the bottom of the hole.

Welcome to match play.

Haas' unlikely hole-out for par kept him alive at the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship. It also led to an unusual situation moments later after opponent K.T. Kim ran his birdie putt four feet by. Haas conceded the comebacker -- almost as if he felt bad about knocking his fourth shot in.

Haas would eventually win the playoff -- and Group 11 -- by making a seven-footer for birdie on the par-5 sixth. He'll play Kevin Na in a Sweet 16 match on Saturday morning.

Of course, Haas' hazard heroics recalled what he did at the 2011 Tour Championship when he got up and down from a lake -- and wound up beating Hunter Mahan for both the tournament and the FedEx Cup.

To everyone not named Bill Haas, our position remains that you should do whatever you can to avoid hitting into hazards.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursWGC-Dell Match Play Live: Players vying for a spot …
    The LoopFantasy Fix: Can anyone stop Jimmy Walker at Rivier…
    The LoopWhy I had to bet on Ken Duke at the Open